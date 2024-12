What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Dec. 6

Yoo Doo Right & Victime double album launch at Théâtre Plaza

NYC industrial/metal/noise-rock band Uniform plays Cabaret Foufs

Canadian comedian Russell Peters brings his Relax world tour to the Bell Centre

Saturday, Dec. 7

Montreal Comiccon Holiday Edition, feat. Festival Hobby

Read Quebec Book Fair at Casa d’Italia

Canadian folk singer Sarah Jane Scouten plays P’tit Ours (formerly Ursa)

Sunday, Dec. 8

Dyke Night Holiday Market at Champs

Christmas Market at le Foufou (Royalmount)

Palestinian rapper Saint Levant plays MTELUS

