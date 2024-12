A period of freezing rain may also affect the city starting Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement projecting up to 45 mm of rain in Montreal from Sunday through Monday, alongside temperatures of up to 10 degrees Celsius. The warmer weather will also result in melting snow, which will add to the accumulation of significant rainfall that’s expected.

A period of freezing rain may also affect the city starting Saturday.

“A major weather system from the southern United States will reach Quebec on Sunday. Ponding of water may occur on roads or in low-lying areas. Please plan your travel accordingly.”

A major weather system from the southern United States will reach Quebec on Sunday. Ponding of water may occur on roads or in low-lying areas. Please plan your travel accordingly.

