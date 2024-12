Nothing unites Canadians like a despotic, repeat-rapist half-wit intent on trade wars and talk of annexation

Trudeau can’t be Mr. Nice Guy with Trump in office. Now more than ever, the prime minister needs to pull this country together.

There’s not much that could unite Liberals and Conservatives, separatists and progressives, immigrants and Indigenous, Prairie populists and Laurentian federalists — except a despotic, repeat-rapist American half-wit intent on trade wars and talk of annexation.

Hopping on the first flight to Mar-a-Lago for dinnertime selfies with the Cheetoh in Chief may look like diplomacy to the chattering classes, but to a bully — to a loathsome turd — it reeked of appeasement.

Our great existential crisis is upon us: If Trudeau’s not willing or able to unite his people and stand up for our interests, then the time has truly come for him to stand down.

Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump. I look forward to the work we can do together, again. pic.twitter.com/lAWFMTtQt7 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 30, 2024

