This is Canada — If you want to live in Donald Trump’s America, you should move there

A new Léger study has found that 13% of Canadians want Canada to take Donald Trump up on his offer to become the 51st American state. Interestingly, this is the exact same percentage of Canadians who fail to support a ban on assault rifles in Canada. Given the U.S.’s relationship with guns, it’s safe to say there’s some overlap there.

Large majorities of Canadians support gun bans and oppose Canada joining the United States. If you don’t like it here or want Canada to become Americanized — leave! Nothing’s stopping you.

Following Trump’s trolling of Canada, PPC leader Maxime Bernier told his supporters that they should move to the U.S. if they don’t want to live here. Even Canada’s far-right political party understands what Maple MAGA doesn’t — that our country shouldn’t surrender to Trump.

Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland and Norway have all been named among the countries with the best quality of life.

