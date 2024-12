2025 is upon us and the world is literally and metaphorically on fire, so why not burn one down as everything burns around us?

This month’s column will focus on a hybrid and a full-on sativa from the Saint-Eustache-based C3 Innovative Solutions, with each one respectively coming from their Fleurons and Be Humble brands. Though both strains let me ride plenty of nice little waves, and the bud moisture between the two is about the same, there’s a noticeable difference in both smell and flavour. Both are in the higher THC percentage range, more specifically the upper 20s (in fairness, most of the strains I’ve tried for this column are), and therefore not for the faint of heart.

Fleurons Menu Dessert (Sativa)

This one makes my mind race a bit, but it’s a fun one. But it also knocks me right on my ass at its peak. It’s a head high that keeps you alert, but in a comfortable kind of way. It also makes me hungry enough to order sushi and eat a whole bunch of bananas. Make of that what you will.

Speaking of bananas, the fruity aroma of the buds while smelling the bag is difficult to ignore, but the sugary smell it’s also advertised as having isn’t quite so obvious to me. But maybe that’s because the illustrations in this product’s marketing feature a slice of cake, hence my hoping in vain.

It’s quite strong, but you enjoy a nice high (albeit an intense one), the buds smell nice, the terpenes have a lemony feel to them, and the high itself is a very long-lasting one. 8.5/10

Be Humble Découverte (Hybrid)

As you can see, this brand is called Be Humble, and that means Kendrick Lamar will be stuck in my head — and now, yours — for hours to come. In stark contrast to Dessert, this stuff boasts a strong scent of both pepper and liquor; almost like I’m inhaling a shot of whiskey.

That alone immediately tells me I’m not in for the same experience with this stuff. When I vape it, the peppery taste is apparent, just as it is when I smell the buds. As you can imagine, it doesn’t go down quite as smoothly on my throat, and also leaves me more dehydrated and in need of fresh water from my Brita filter every so often.

My eyes are the epicentre of where my head high is with this one, and it makes me feel a bit more tired when I smoke it. On the other hand, it’s a calmer strain than the Dessert one, and doesn’t make my mind go in circles like a sativa sometimes can. It also made me very attached to my bed, and specifically my weighted blanket. In other words, it’s a rather fitting strain for my planned winter hibernation. 7.5/10

