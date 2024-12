The new series starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch is streaming in Canada on STACKTV.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts for the fourth straight week is The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne and Lashana Lynch, which is streaming now in Canada on STACKTV.

“The Jackal is an elusive assassin who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. He soon meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer who tracks him down in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe.”

In second and third place are Dune: Prophecy (Crave) and Landman (Paramount+).

