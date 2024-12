A majority of Canadians have a negative opinion of Poilievre.

Quebec is the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 37% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 23% of people in Quebec, where positive sentiment towards the CPC leader is lowest. A majority of Canadians, 55%, say they have a negative opinion of Poilievre.

The provinces where Poilievre is most favoured are Saskatchewan (57%) and Alberta (54%).

Overall, a minority of Canadians across all age groups, income and education levels have a favourable opinion of Pierre Poilievre. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

Currently, 32% of Quebecers approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while 38% have a favourable opinion of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

Pierre Poilievre’s net favourability rating in Quebec sits at -45%. Nationwide, net favourability of Poilievre is -18%.

A separate study by Léger has found that just 31% of Canadians believe Pierre Poilievre is the best choice for prime minister.

“Pierre Poilievre’s net favourability in Quebec sits at -45%.”



Quebec is the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada https://t.co/6scOcfE92S — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) November 30, 2024 Quebec is the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2024, among a representative randomized sample of 4,004 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.