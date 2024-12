Pierre Poilievre has ‘axed the facts,’ and Canadians are being fooled by a dumb slogan

Sometimes it’s hard to tell who’s the bigger idiot: the politician campaigning against a program that benefits the majority, or the majority prepared to torpedo a program they benefit from.

The carbon tax is an effective system that cuts emissions and air pollution and puts money back in Canadians’ pockets. It’s also had a “negligible” impact on inflation. Despite this, Pierre Poilievre has bullied the public through social media manipulation into abandoning something all evidence shows is working.

Poilievre’s axed the facts, and Canada’s ready to elect him because of a dumb slogan, brought to you by Big Oil and their friends in Ottawa.

