New outdoor skating rink to open in the Village in Montreal mid-January

The City of Montreal has announced that a new, refrigerated outdoor skating rink will open in the LGBTQ+ Village in mid-January.

The rink, with a surface over 100 metres long, will be located in Place du Village, at the corner of Atateken and Ste-Catherine E.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the news, and on the city’s efforts to revitalize the Ville-Marie borough and address safety concerns in the Village.

“The development of public spaces is a concrete way to stimulate the dynamism of neighbourhoods, while contributing to the quality of life and the feeling of security. With this brand new refrigerated skating rink, we are offering the neighbourhood’s population and all visitors a quality destination in the heart of the Village, which we are determined to support.”

Une toute nouvelle patinoire réfrigérée verra le jour à la place du Village.https://t.co/VI2YdYdnF3 — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) December 18, 2024 New outdoor skating rink to open in the Village in Montreal mid-January

