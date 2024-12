Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the Molson Brewery site is going to be developed into a new neighbourhood, spanning roughly 1.2 million square feet between Old Montreal and the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

The area will feature off-market housing (and a total of 3,200 housing units), green spaces, parks and a riverfront promenade with access to the river. A consortium formed by Groupe Sélection, Groupe Montoni and Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ bought the land in question in 2019, for $126-million.

“The iconic Molson Brewery site is beginning its transformation.”

