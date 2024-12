Sports personalities and collectibles are part of Montreal Comiccon’s new Festival Hobby component, coming to Palais des Congrès alongside Santa and cosplayers this weekend.

The Holiday Edition of Montreal Comiccon is coming up this weekend, on Dec. 7 and 8, and this year’s event includes a new sports component: Festival Hobby will feature trading cards and other sports collectibles as well as special guests from the Habs and Expos, who’ll be on hand to sign autographs and take photos with fans.

From the Montreal Canadiens, former players Andrei Markov, Chris Nilan and Serge Savard will join current Habs Samuel Montembeault and Kaiden Guhle, while the Expos will be represented by Bill “Spaceman” Lee, Ellis Valentine and F.P. Santangelo

The event’s other guests are UFC fighter Michael Dufort, editorial cartoonist Terry Mosher (aka Aislin, who’ll have his Expos book on hand) — and Santa Claus.

Comiccon participants can expect the usual range of shopping options in the exhibition hall, cosplay galore and, as is always the case with the Holiday Edition, free admission.

A post shared by Montreal Comiccon (@mtlcomiccon)

