Pierre Poilievre is still the only party leader who refuses to obtain the necessary security clearance to learn how foreign interference is threatening our democracy.

A new report on foreign interference in Canada has found that agents of the Indian government interfered in the CPC leadership race that resulted in Pierre Poilievre becoming party leader.

A previous Canadian intelligence report also confirmed that a Russian disinformation operation has been producing content with the purpose of “boosting support for Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and undermining support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.”

A report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarian (NSICOP) also alleges that certain parliamentarians were “‘semi-witting or witting’ participants in efforts of foreign states to interfere in our politics.”

Despite all the evidence of foreign interference in our democracy, Pierre Poilievre, a man who supposedly wants to be prime minister one day, still refuses to get his security clearance so he can find out in detail how foreign interference has infiltrated Canadian politics.

Why do you think that is?

A potential future prime minister should want to have access to as much information as possible about foreign actors in Canada so he can help protect Canadians from foreign interference, not pretend it doesn’t exist.

What’s more, a large majority of Canadians — including 60% of Conservatives — want Pierre Poilievre to get his security clearance and read the NSICOP report on how foreign interference is threatening democracy in Canada.

What, really, does Poilievre have to lose by reading the report and staying up to date on foreign interference?

It’s time you took foreign interference in Canada seriously. Read the report, Pierre.

It’s high time Pierre Poilievre got his security clearance



