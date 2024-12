“A significant rise in the flow and level of certain bodies of water is expected.”

According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, Montreal will receive significant rainfall amounts starting overnight Wednesday night, causing “explosive coastal growth” as temperatures move well above the freezing mark. A rapid drop in temperatures on Thursday could lead to sudden freezing of various surfaces.

Rainfall amounts on Wednesday are projected to be up to 25 mm.

The major weather system will also bring strong winds, which may carry away or move small, loose objects.

“Ponding of water is likely to occur on roads and in low-lying areas. A significant rise in the flow and level of certain bodies of water is expected. You should consider the possibility of advancing or delaying any non-essential travel plans you may have during this period.”

