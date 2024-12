A large majority of Quebecers agree that “illegal or questionable activities” have contributed to the rising costs of housing, groceries and other essentials.

86% of Quebecers agree that corruption has played a role in the high cost of housing

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 86% of Quebecers believe that corruption has played a role in the rising costs of housing in their community.

Overall, 54% of Quebecers agree that illegal or questionable activities have played “a big role” in the rising cost of housing in Quebec, while 32% agree that they’ve at least played “a small role.” Just 5% believe corruption has played no role at all in the high cost of housing, groceries and other essential goods.

Overall, 85% of Canadians agree that illegal or questionable activities have contributed to the rising cost of essentials.

“As Canada’s federal government offers a tax holiday to help Canadians deal with the high cost of living over the holiday season, many say there is another culprit playing a big role in raising the price of essential goods like groceries and housing: corruption. The last few years have been difficult for Canadians as inflation has made essentials such as groceries and rent more expensive. Canadians broadly agree (88%) that the people responsible for corruption are rarely brought to justice.”

The Angus Reid Institute in partnership with the Mindset Social Innovation Foundation and the World Refugee & Migration Council conducted an online survey from Nov. 14 to 19, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,615 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum

