According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 6% of Canadians say they want Canada to join the United States.

Conservatives (11%) are more than 10 times more likely than Liberal (1%) and NDP (1%) voters to say they want Canada to join the United States.

The study comes after Trump allegedly joked that Canada should join the U.S. as the country’s 51st state if it can’t handle the 25% tariff on Canadian goods. Trump followed up on the joke by posting “an AI-generated picture of himself on a Swiss mountain with the Canadian flag on his Truth social account.”

“Joking or not, Trump’s comments are landing with a thud on this side of the border. The question of attachment to Canada and whether Canadians see themselves better off with a merger is one that has fuelled debate in both countries for more than a century. While Trump may consider himself a master dealmaker, Canadians have consistently expressed disgust at the possibility of Canada joining the United States.”

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,004 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

