Québec Solidaire has called for an increase in the minimum wage in this province from $15.75 to $20. The CAQ government has yet to announce plans to raise the minimum wage in 2025.

In a statement released on Sunday, the party’s co-spokesperson Ruba Ghazal cited a rise in the use of food banks in Quebec as a sign that the province has to come to the aid of the working-poor.

“It’s outrageous that, in 2024, people who work full-time cannot feed themselves properly and must go to food banks. This is proof that the social contract is broken.”

C’est scandaleux qu’en 2024, les gens qui travaillent à temps plein ne puissent se nourrir convenablement et doivent se rendre dans les banques alimentaires.



Le gouvernement doit hausser le salaire minimum à 20$, ça presse!#polqc #assnat https://t.co/nodlgkVAIS — Québec solidaire (@QuebecSolidaire) December 15, 2024 $20 minimum wage called for by Québec Solidaire

