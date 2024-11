What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Nov. 25

RIDM & Cinema Politica present Union

From Montreal to Beirut benefit concert at KazaMaza

Canadian electronic producer/composer Caribou plays l’Olympia

Trinidadian soca band Kes plays Beanfield Theatre

image+nation presents Drive Back Home

