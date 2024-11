What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Sebastian Kann’s Topical Dance at la Chapelle Nov. 27–30

Salon du Livre book fair at Palais des Congrès Nov. 27–Dec. 1

RIDM presents “Nous sommes au cinéma” performance at Cinéma Moderne

image+nation presents a free screening of Y’a une étoile

British prog rock band the Pineapple Thief plays Beanfield Theatre

