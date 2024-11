What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Nov. 14

PeachClub Cabaret 2nd anniversary show at Stock Bar

Opening of CCA exhibition Being There: Photography in Arthur Erickson’s Early Travel Diaries

Open Flair Market at Système

Coup de Coeur Francophone presents Zouz & la Securité

British industrial band PIG (ex-KMFDM) plays Foufs

