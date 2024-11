What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Day one of the Mundial Montreal music festival, running through Nov. 22

Costume Balls: Dressing Up History 1870-1927 at the McCord Stewart Museum

Sounds & Sips vol. 2 with Empire Isis at le Mal Nécessaire

New Jersey alt-rock band Senses Fail play Beanfield Theatre

