This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Marathon music festival begins with Makenzie, vice e Roi, Cosmophone at O Patro Vys

RIDM documentary festival begins with Preparations for a Miracle

LGBT2SQ+ film festival image+nation begins with Queer

Mundial Montreal presents Magdala, Tina Leon, Misc & more at Café Campus

The Alt Comedy Show at NDQ

