What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Tour by Parisian drag cabaret Madame Arthur comes to Bar le Ritz PDB

Marathon presents Charlie Houston, Lubalin & more at Club Soda

Mundial Montreal presents VííK, La Sra. Tomasa & more at la Sala Rossa

RIDM presents short and medium-length documentaries at the Cinémathèque Qubécécoise

Opéra de Montréal presents Hamlet, through Nov. 24

