This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Nov. 7

Comedian Laura Ramoso performs at Beanfield Theatre Nov. 7 & 8

Far From the Norm dance show BLKDOG continues at Place des Arts through Nov. 9

McCord Museum presents To All the Unnamed Women

Cinemania presents Gilles Lelouche’s Beating Hearts

Montreal dance-punk act Puggy Beales launches an album at la Sotterenea

NYC 21st-century blues artist Two Feet plays MTELUS

