What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Nov. 11

French psych-punk band la Femme plays MTELUS

Cinema Politica presents The Ride Ahead

The Cinemania film festival presents Julien Menanteau’s Lads

Texas alt-rock/shoegaze band Glare plays Cabaret Foufs

Mondays Amirite? comedy show at McKibbin’s downtown

