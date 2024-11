What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Nov. 18

Cinema Politica screens Where Olive Trees Weep, hosts producer Q&A

Habs vs. Oilers at the Bell Centre

U.S. thrash metal band Exodus plays Beanfield Theatre

Brooklyn minimal wave duo Xeno & Oaklander play Bar le Ritz PDB

World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.