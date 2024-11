What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Nov. 28

I Shall Be Released: A Recreation of The Last Waltz at le 9eme

Launch party for Montreal Activist Resource Library

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show at l’Olympia

Nova Soctia singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett plays le Studio TD

Texas avant-garde Hayden Pedigo plays Bar le Ritz PDB

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.