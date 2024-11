What to do this weekend in Montreal

Here's what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Nov. 29

La Grande Dégustation wine & spirits show in the Old Port

Sebastian Kann’s Topical Dance at la Chapelle Nov. 27–30

Hawa B album launch at la Sotterenea

L’Amour à minuit presents A Woman’s Torment at Cinéma l’Amour

Saturday, Nov. 30

PWHL home opener: Montréal Victoire vs Ottawa Charge at Place Bell

image+nation LGBTQ+ film festival closes with Perfect Endings

Snotty Nose Rez Kids play le Belmont

Sunday, Dec. 1

Salon du Livre book fair at Palais des Congrès Nov. 27–Dec. 1

Cactus Press Winter Launch 2024

RIDM documentary festival closes with No Other Land

