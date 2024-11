What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Nov. 15

Cinemania presents Canadian documentary La peur au ventre

Stand-up comic Alistair Ogden performs at le Frigo Vert

Club SAT x EAF x MUTEK presents Jan Jelinek & Romeo Poirier

Saturday, Nov. 16

Agora Danse presents Wahsipekuk : Au-delà des montagnes through Nov. 15 & 16

NY hardcore punks Better Lovers play Théâtre Fairmount

Moonshine 10-year anniversary party

Sunday, Nov. 17

Raw Wine Festival in the Old Port Nov. 16–17

Montreal Heels Festival at Place Bonaventure Nov. 15–17

Three Women of Swatow at Centaur Theatre through Nov. 24

