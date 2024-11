The Substance is the #1 movie streaming in Canada for a second straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for a second straight week is Coralie Fargeat’s satirical body-horror film The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, which is streaming now in Canada on MUBI.

“Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You, only better in every way. You should try this new product, it’s called The Substance. IT CHANGED MY LIFE. With The Substance, you can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time — one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each… Easy right? If you respect the balance… What could possibly go wrong?”

In second and third place are Civil War (Prime Video) and Trap (Crave).

