Remember when Montreal elected RFK Jr. to be public health czar?

Neither do I.

And yet, one of his minions has been working hard making sure Projet Montréal bans fluoride from our water.

Embarrassed and scrambling for an excuse, Lachine Mayor Maja Vodanovic argued that Montreal needs to be consistent — not with expert opinion — but with the rest of Quebec.

Perhaps, “If they don’t have it, neither should we” will become our city’s new motto?

Fluoride has been keeping teeth cavity-free for nearly 80 years. Montreal should be expanding fluoridation because it’s what dentists recommend, not retreating because some far-right troll cries the loudest.

