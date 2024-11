There’s an inverse relationship between Canadian pride and favourability of Pierre Poilievre. The Conservative Party leader is only able to appeal to people by criticizing and talking down Canada, the country we love.

Think about that for a second. Not exactly a quality you want in a prime minister.

Whether you like Justin Trudeau or not, you can’t deny that Canada’s international reputation under our current PM has been outstanding. Canada is consistently named among the countries with the highest quality of life and our economic outlook is the best in the world right now.

Canada is still considered one of the world’s best countries, including by Americans, who view Canada more favourably than any other nation.

Populism has no place in Canada, and our international reputation will suffer immensely if Pierre Poilievre ever becomes prime minister.

His behaviour regarding the issue of foreign interference alone has been shameful.

The world already knows that Poilievre, a guy who apparently wants to lead our country, continues to forgo getting security clearance so he can play dumb about foreign interference. The spectre of placing party before country will forever loom over him.

Not to mention his “proud” support for the trucker convoy, a selfish anti-science movement driven by QAnon conspiracies, whose members peed on national monuments, brandished Nazi imagery and attacked journalists.

If elected, Pierre Poilievre will be a champion of corporate greed and Big Oil. He’ll also represent Canada terribly on the world stage.

His behaviour in the House of Commons, which he regularly uses as a campaign platform for his cheap slogans, is disgraceful. If, after 20 years in politics, this career politician hasn’t mastered even the slightest level of decorum, then he’s convinced himself that rage-baiting with manufactured anti-Trudeau talking points is a sound political strategy.

Arrogance and dishonesty are not qualities people typically associate with Canada. Why should we accept them in our leaders?

