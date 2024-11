Operations returned to normal around midnight, but the scare forced an evacuation procedure and the diversion of several flights to other airports.

Montreal-Trudeau airport had to be partially evacuated around 11 p.m. on Monday night after the detection of a suspicious package. The evacuation procedure in the international arrivals level of the terminal prevented passengers from being processed at the border, which led to incoming flights having to be diverted to other airports.

Within about an hour, the “package of interest” was determined to be harmless by the SPVM and airport security, and operations at the Montreal-Trudeau airport returned to normal around midnight.

An analysis of the package by the SPVM tactical team confirmed that the alert was unfounded. Operations are gradually returning to normal a YUL, and the security perimeter has been lifted in the terminal. Thank you for your understanding. — YUL Aéroport international Montréal-Trudeau (@yulaeroport) November 12, 2024 Montreal-Trudeau airport partially evacuated last night due to suspicious package

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.