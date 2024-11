“Repeat after me: Medium-fat, with mustard and a half-sour.”

Schwartz’s Deli

Probably the world’s most famous smoked meat joint and a tourist destination in its own right. Perennial line-ups, surly staff and cramped seating are considered part of its charm. Repeat after me: Medium-fat, with mustard and a half-sour. (3895 St-Laurent)

