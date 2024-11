The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Moishes. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Moishes

When Sportscene Group purchased the legendary 85-year-old steakhouse from second-generation owner Lenny Lighter in 2018, many skeptics thought that the legacy was over. After a prolonged hiatus during the pandemic (which was partially due to difficulty landing a location), Moishes reopened in Square-Victoria last year. Moishes 2.0 comes with a spectacular and lavishly chandeliered dining room, a swank curved bar and evocative, city-inspired frescos on every other wall. Regulars will be glad to know that a meal at Moishes still begins with the house coleslaw and the hearty dill pickles. The steaks (especially the rib eye) remain Moishes’ main draw, and deservedly so. Generously cut, grilled to your liking and served with your choice of sauce, they’re everything you could want in a cut of beef. (1001 Square-Victoria)

