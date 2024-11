“Hang might be a gorgeous nightlife hotspot and purveyor of exquisite cocktails first, but its menu reveals a considered take on upscale Vietnamese cuisine.”

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant and bar Hang. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Hang

On the western edge of Old Montreal, Hang might be a gorgeous nightlife hotspot and purveyor of exquisite cocktails first, but its menu reveals a considered take on upscale Vietnamese cuisine. Founded in May 2023, Hang is a collaboration between JEGantic (the group behind Bord’elle and Yoko Luna) and Marlyne Tran of Tran Cantine fame (whose parents are behind the renowned Pho Tay Ho). The menu features some obvious gourmet Vietnamese mashups, such as foie gras bahn mi sandwiches and waguy beef pho, but what really sets it apart are regionally inspired dishes like hai hau ribs and Tran family specialties such as beef salad and their famous chicken broth, which is served as an aperitif. (686 Notre-Dame W.)

