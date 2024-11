The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Christina’s Cuisine. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Christina’s Cuisine

Ask almost anyone in Laval what their favourite Greek restaurant is and they’ll likely say it’s Christina’s. The eponymous Christina runs the restaurant with her daughter Dora and son George, overseeing the kitchen where long-standing (and frankly delicious) family recipes are faithfully prepared. The gyros and souvlaki are great here, but you come to Christina’s for the homemade specialties — roasted lamb and pork, perfect pastitio and almost impossibly crispy fried calamari. (4367 Notre-Dame, Laval)

