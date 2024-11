McGill has always been on the wrong side of history

Are major institutions so terrified of being perceived as critical of Israel — or worse, of promoting peace — that they’re literally digging up trees?

McGill did just that, removing a white pine sapling — a symbol of Indigenous people depicted on Montreal’s flag — planted in the name of peace where the pro-Palestinian encampment stood for over two months last spring.

Forget reconciliation — or even reforestation — McGill says Indigenous activists “didn’t get permission” to plant a peace tree on what the university considers “unceded Indigenous territory.”

Some would argue this demonstrates McGill’s hypocrisy; I think it demonstrates consistency — McGill has always been on the wrong side of history.

Its students, for the most part, have not.

