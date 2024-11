Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal on Tuesday morning. The situation could persist into the early afternoon.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.”

Please be careful out there.

Don't be a cotton-headed ninny muggin. Get your winter tires on ASAP! ❄️ #WinterIsComing #WinterTires #Canada #Winter pic.twitter.com/rYGQHFKWyp — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) November 25, 2024

