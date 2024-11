Pay attention to the symbols around you, as each one likely has an interesting history behind it.

There is no doubt that as a nation, Canada is one of the most culturally diverse countries in the world with hundreds of nationalities blended together. As people have gathered together, they’ve not only brought themselves but also their cultures, their traditions and their art. Symbols are a key part of all three categories, so today we’re looking at the stories behind a few interesting ones.

The Four-Leaf Clover

There’s no doubt that the four-leaf clover symbol is most heavily associated with Ireland, and when you see it out in the wild, it’s most commonly shown alongside other Irish icons like leprechauns. It’s particularly common in some areas like online casinos, where the association with luck has led to it featuring in a wide array of Irish-themed slots like the 7 Clovers slot or the various versions of the Rainbow Jackpots games.

It may surprise you to know that the four-leaf clover is actually an internationally recognized symbol, universally standing in for good luck in various cultures. It has a particular significance in Japan, where you can find many businesses using it as a logo, and the country even holds the record for the most leaves on a single clover at 63!

The All-Seeing Eye

Going back now into the depths of ancient history, we’re going to look at a symbol that has a bit of a confusing name. Ask anyone from the US and they’ll say the all-seeing eye is called the Eye of Providence, most notable for featuring on the dollar bill. The actual origins date back thousands of years, however, and the most famous are those from Ancient Egypt.

The eye in the form of an amulet known as a nazar was used to ward off a curse of bad luck brought on by the envy of others. In Egypt it often was known as the ‘Eye of Horus’ but there were similar examples from across the Mediterranean and beyond. In fact, traditional ships in Malta, based on Phoenician designs, still feature the eye prominently.

The Anarchy Symbol

Rather than being a symbol linked to any one national culture like the others, the anarchy symbol has become universal in a different way. It has been a mainstay of punk culture since the 197os and has been used by a range of groups to show disapproval toward authority figures. Many assume that the ‘A’ symbol is simply linked to the word anarchy, but the actual history is more interesting.

Much like its cousin the peace sign among others described at Listverse, the original significance of the anarchy symbol has been lost to history. While the precise origins are a little murky, it is widely believed to have originated from a union in Spain, who, rather than using the letter ‘A’, were actually using measuring tools as a base for the image to represent their craft.

The next time you are out in the city, you should pay attention to all the symbols you see around you, as each one likely has a history behind it that will be a great education to you. After all, even the simple thumbs up has a history that predates most countries!