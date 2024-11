Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in the Quartier des Spectacles has opened for the season

The Esplanade Tranquille skating rink in downtown Montreal has opened for the winter season. Located at the corner of Clark and Ste-Catherine in the Quartier des Spectacles, the refrigerated skating rink will be open free of charge from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (and until 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday) until April 6, 2025.

The 1,500 square-metre skating rink can accommodate up to 400 skaters. The rental of skates, helmets and padlocks, as well as sharpening services, are available on-site via Patin Patin. The space also features the Esplanade Tranquille Pavilion, an indoor area accessible to Montrealers year-round, with a Grand Salon area as well as Café Tranquille.

The skating rink, illuminated partly by interactive projections on the ice, will feature DJs on Friday nights, among other special programming activities throughout the holiday season and beyond.

For more on the Esplanade Tranquille skating rink, please visit the Quartier des Spectacles website.

