Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced redevelopment plans for Ste-Catherine West, which include making the street “calmer, safer and greener” via partial pedestrianization and urban landscaping.

Plante noted that the wear-and-tear of the street’s century-old infrastructure, as well as pedestrian and cyclist safety concerns and the impact of online shopping, have moved the city to re-imagine the heart of the downtown core.

“It’s time to open a new chapter in the history of this iconic artery. Our plan is to create a calmer, safer and greener street than ever, with a public pedestrian plaza and urban landscaping that will transform the experience for those who visit, work and live there.”

The areas to be pedestrianized will be known as Place McGill (between Robert-Bourassa and Mansfield) and Place Concordia (between Bishop and Guy). Work on Ste-Catherine between Peel and St-Marc is scheduled to pick up in April and be completed by the summer of 2025.

