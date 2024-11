Canadians opting for disinformation and division over facts and common sense are setting a dangerous precedent

According to a new study by Berkshire Hathaway, “Norway and Canada are two of the world’s safest places statistically when it comes to violent crime.”

Canada is consistently named among the safest countries in the world. Yet, you wouldn’t know it if you let disinformation and divisive rhetoric on X be your guide.

Justin Trudeau is now being criticized on the platform for attending a Taylor Swift concert with his daughter in Toronto last night while an anti-NATO protest turned violent in Montreal. (Trudeau’s statement on the protest clearly condemns any acts of violence or hate that occurred.)

But it begs the question: Would those people who so easily and disingenuously blame Trudeau for every single isolated incident of violence in Canada hold Pierre Poilievre to the same impossible standard if he was prime minister?

Because that’s fair game now.

You’ve made it so that every bad thing that happens in our country is automatically the current prime minister’s fault — including if and when the Conservatives are in power — even if it has nothing to do with their leadership.

If elected, Pierre Poilievre is going to have to deal with so much scrutiny that he’s going to wish he never applied for the job.

