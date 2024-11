Here are some of the best toy sets and activities for a baby and toddler to play with together at home.

Fantastic gifts for young families with a baby and toddler at home include age-appropriate toy sets, simple home activities, and away-from-home experiences both little ones can enjoy. The following list of winning gift ideas for little ones comes from the experience of several parents and myself. Here are some of the best toy sets and activities for a baby and toddler to play with together at home.

1、On-the-Go Gift Set

Can we admit that long car rides with a baby and toddler are generally awful? Not only do you have to stop often for potty breaks, diaper changes, feedings, and snacks, but you also have to keep everyone entertained enough not to scream.

Well, the Moonkie On-the-Go Gift Set addresses this very problem with a range of cute, mesmerizing toys for your baby and toddler. Oh, and it comes with a nifty snack bowl, convenient utensil holder, spill-proof training cup, and pacifier holder, making this set both entertaining and practical! There are three different sets to choose from, and each one has a different popper toy shape. They are bigger than I thought they would be (much to my kids’ excitement).

2、Playtime Gift Set

Looking for a super baby-friendly toy set that won’t bore a toddler? Check out Moonkie’s Playtime Gift Set! It comes with a koala baby teether and creatively-designed teething ring set just for babies, as well as a popper toy, and stacking cup set that babies and toddlers enjoy.

3、Camping Gear

Something about a little tent and nightlight makes toddlers and babies excited and giggly! We set everything up in the living room that night, and they played and napped in it for days. We would read books in there, tell stories, and get every stuffed animal tucked in for naps. As soon as the weather became nice, we camped in the backyard, which was an exciting educational experience for sure!

4、Reading Nook Setup

Getting little ones into books for learning, imagination, and exploration is one of the most important gifts we can give young minds. Though babies are not exactly sitting through entire books yet, gifting a “place” to read is a way to promote sticking around for storytime.

5、Water Table

Looking for a gift that will get little kids outside? Get a water table! Parents can fill the table with water or sand to keep their little explorers busy for hours.

6、Crawl Tunnel

Crawling babies are on a mission to explore everything they can reach, so why not make their journey more fun with an expandable crawl tunnel? Big enough for babies and toddlers to crawl through and easy to pack away, crawl tunnels have been sources of entertainment for many young families.

7、Climbing Blocks

On the pricier end of the spectrum are climbing blocks for indoor play areas; just ensure they are sturdy enough for jumping toddlers. These nursery and daycare favorites last for years through several kids and are simple to clean and sterilize. Long, rainy days are not a problem when you have an indoor playground to use up all that energy!

WARNING: Having a thick rug, foam puzzle mats, or thick pads under and around these is crucial for safety.

8、Books Sets

Age-appropriate books for babies and toddlers are always a wonderful gift idea! Babies love texture books, and toddlers enjoy books with lots of pictures to see and questions to answer. Books with songs or animal sounds keep both kids busy, but only get such books if the batteries are covered with a lid and screw.

9、Drawing Pad

While in the throes of toddlerhood and babyhood, I gifted all the littles I knew with an LCD Drawing Pad. I intended them to keep toddlers busy during baby feedings or naps, but the drawing pads entertained adults and babies, too! LCD drawing pads are not designed for babies, so hold it for your baby and remove it if he/she tries to put the pen in his/her mouth.

10、Road Rug with Big Cars

A road rug with cars is a classic gift idea for babies and toddlers alike. It taps into your toddler’s imagination while stretching her ability to follow lines with cars. For the baby, road rugs are a sensory experience with colors, texture, and various shapes to see.

11、Assorted Ball Set with Hoop

Basketball is fun, especially when you have an assortment of ball sizes and weights to play with! The Little Tikes Basketball Set adjusts between 2 and 4 feet tall, so it will work for two different ages and grow with little players. While the toddler is busy scoring baskets, the baby can crawl after the balls and practice rolling them to a parent or sibling, building those hand-eye coordination skills.

12、Wooden Musical Instruments

Yet another classic toy set for babies and toddlers is a wooden musical instrument set. As loud as they can be, these sets are wonderful for sensory exploration and generating giggles! These should always be used under adult supervision because a toddler can smash an instrument, or a baby could try biting one.

13、Outdoor Games

Games and activities for babies and toddlers to play outside make excellent gifts for young families. These range from outdoor bowling sets to beach balls with a low net to a sandbox.

14、Annual Zoo Pass

Annual zoo passes are awesome gift ideas for young families living close to a zoo. Toddlers and babies often like animals but may not have the patience or attention span to spend a whole afternoon at the zoo.

15、Annual Museum Pass

Many American cities have engaging interactive museums for young children, but they typically charge a pretty penny for one ticket.

16、Playplace Pass

Some towns and cities have playplace clubs for toddlers and babies. These clubs usually feature an indoor playground, imaginative activities (grocery store, restaurant, forest, etc.), and a scheduled craft time.

17、Airbnb Near a National Park

Another more expensive gift is an Airbnb gift card. Young families often choose to stay close to home due to work and the demands of parenting little ones.

18、Aquarium Pass

Aquariums amaze little ones, even babies! However, aquariums are expensive to maintain and, therefore, costly to visit. If you know a family with a young fish-lover, an aquarium pass would make an excellent gift!

19、ABC Mouse Subscription

If the young family you have in mind has an iPad or Kindle, gifting an ABC Mouse subscription may be welcome. ABC Mouse is a gamified step-by-step learning path for little ones. It’s entertaining, interactive, and does not have long videos.

20、Audible Book Subscription

Young families that travel a lot together may appreciate an Audible subscription. Audible has a wide selection of toddler and preschool books recorded in entertaining voices.

In a Nutshell

The gifts that have stood out the most to my family have been the experiences and activities my kids could play together over and over again for years. I included most of those in this list, so I hope it helps you.