Innovation waits for no one, and crypto casinos are experiencing their biggest expansion so far! In the US alone, it’s estimated that the revenue from online casinos was over $16 billion in 2023, where experts predict steady growth on a year-by-year basis. If we account for crypto being nearly 10% of Gross gaming revenue in 2021, we can only anticipate an even higher number as the years and crypto adoption continue. This crypto craze is happening for a good reason, as players wouldn’t change their habits without a valid cause. For which there is plenty to explore!

1. Global Access

All countries are equal, but some are more equal than others. Gambling laws are different, to say the least, between various countries. What’s legal at one point can be entirely forbidden across the border. An even better example would be the US, where online gambling is legal in six states, namely, Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. So, if you wish to partake in online gambling and if you’re not from these states, then crypto is the only answer, as it offers access to anyone from the world.

The blockchain and anonymous background of crypto guarantee your privacy is protected, and you can play in a crypto casino from anywhere in the world, which explains their widespread popularity. We can take Mexico as another example on American soil, where although online gambling has been legal since 2004, it’s crypto that’s opening it up to the world due to it being available to a broader audience. And north of the US, we have Canada, as another example where the laws around online gambling are different.

To save time and effort, and without dealing with restrictions, crypto expert Kane Pepi suggests using trusted crypto casinos that all offer perks, welcome bonuses, fast transactions and anonymity. Playing at crypto casinos in Canada comes with the benefit of being available to both Canadian and non-Canadian citizens because using crypto means using it without restrictions, leading to its popularity.

2. Decentralisation

Crypto has no ruler. Such a powerful statement led to cryptos’ explosion in popularity, and we’ve come a long way from when cryptos’ reputations were less favourable. The decentralized aspect of any cryptocurrency means no governing body is controlling it or a central bank that issues it. This further feeds into the popularity of crypto casinos because they have access to an audience from anywhere in the world.As we’ve mentioned in Mexico, the value of any cryptocurrency there is the same as in any other nation, unlike local currencies. It is precisely this decentralized aspect that enables more players to use crypto in online casinos, leading to them catering to a rising player base, especially compared to regular land-based casinos or online casinos.

3. Lower costs

Online casinos already had an advantage over physical casinos, as anyone could play from anywhere. The reduced costs of not having to travel, book a room and be present, were the leading factors for the growth of online casinos. But crypto casinos go a step further, continuing on its decentralized aspect. Without a governing body overseeing every transaction, the crypto fees are lower.

Since costs are lower, users have more value at their disposal with crypto. Regular transactions made with credit cards will always have associated costs, as the transaction needs to run through multiple servers and intermediaries. This is precisely why crypto casinos soar in popularity because they offer their users more services and gameplay for their cryptocurrencies.

4. Transaction security

Online casinos have impressive digital security, which is to be expected since they handle large quantities of confidential and sensitive user data. Breaches are not unheard of, although rare, but crypto casinos have an additional layer of protection, and they are nearly impenetrable due to crypto blockchain technology. The overall transaction safety of crypto is higher than other transactions, as each crypto integrates into the blockchain, is connected, and has read-only data connected to the user. Meaning, that any transactions involving crypto are much safer than traditional means of payment.

5. Privacy

People love their privacy, and in the digital age, it’s also rising in value. For players who wish to play on online casinos anonymously, they would have to resort to using a VPN or a proxy, but crypto users are one step above that. Crypto, by its nature, is encrypted and guarantees privacy, so there are no additional costs for crypto users who wish to maintain their anonymity. This translates to crypto casinos being anonymous and friendly towards keeping user data where the user wants. Without the threat or added costs of privacy involved, users can freely game at crypto casinos regardless of their location and concern.

6. Fair play

Crypto gaming means fair gaming for all. All of the crypto elements led to the validity of crypto casinos because the technology behind them creates a fair environment for all players. Notable examples would be blockchain poker, where blockchain technology powering it leads to transparent dealing and a fast payout. Generally speaking, every game with any elements of blockchain tech infused into its core provides an equal playing ground for all players, with minimal to no chances of cheating. Crypto casino games can also allow players to partake in ownership of in-game assets via NFTs, for example, further leading to the popularity of crypto casinos and setting them apart from other competitors. Game variety is everything in the casino business and a welcomed breath of fresh air that only crypto casinos can offer.

As crypto continues to evolve and participate in our everyday lives, we’ll see even more advantages and interactions. Crypto casinos are the latest, but not the last form of innovation. Being able to own parts of the game, an even playing ground for all, worldwide accessibility and universal value are just some factors behind the crypto casino’s success! What’s next? It’s anybody’s guess, but one thing is for certain. The next innovation will push the boundaries of casinos even further!