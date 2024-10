What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Oct. 17

The Vampire Circus (founded by a Cirque du Soleil veteran) comes to Olympia

Habs vs. L.A. Kings at the Bell Centre

Detroit rapper Danny Brown plays SAT

Cuban dance-music artist Cimafunk plays le Studio TD

British indie pop artist Kate Nash brings her 9 Sad Symphonies Tour to Foufs

FNC presents Striptease x Pornographie Exclusive party (free, live music/film)

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.