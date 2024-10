What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Segal Centre presents the musical comedy Titanique through Nov. 24

45 Years of Electrographic Art in Quebec exhibition at SAT

British metal legends Iron Maiden play MTELUS

Costumed Halifax rock band TWRP play Théâtre Fairmount with Rich Aucoin

Local “apocalyptic drone folk” band Menace Ruine play Cinémathèque Québécoise

