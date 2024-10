What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Oct. 1

L’Opéra de Montréal presents Rossini’s The Barber of Seville through Oct. 6

Portraits and Fashion exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum runs through Oct. 6

ACTRA Montreal Short Film Festival at Cinéma du Musée (free)

Jazz Nécessaire Tuesdays at le Mal Nécessaire

Atlanta pop/rap duo Coco & Clair Clair play le Studio TD

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.