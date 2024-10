What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Talisman Theatre presents Still Life at la Chapelle

Witches — Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Habs vs. Seattle Kraken at the Bell Centre

ENTANGLEMENT:DOME art film at SAT screens through Nov. 19

Montreal indie rock band Sunset Rubdown play la Sala Rossa

