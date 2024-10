What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Oct. 8

NYC dance-music duo Sofi Tukker bring the Bread tour to MTELUS Oct. 8 & 9

Indigenous Literatures Book Club: Natasha Kanapé Fontaine’s Nauetakuan, a silence for a noise

YES presents “Leveraging AI Tools and Platforms to Help You Scale Your Outreach”

British rock band Yard Act plays Théâtre Fairmount

Las Vegas glam rock band Palaye Royal plays Beanfield Theatre

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.