This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Thursday, Oct. 10

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma day 2 feat. Rumours & more

Interactive AI art exhibition Coded Dreams at PHI Centre through Nov. 3

California pop singer-songwriter Sarah Kinsley plays Théâtre Fairmount

Montreal duo Rapallo launch an album at l’Hemisphère Gauche

Brazilian metal band Sepultura plays Olympia

